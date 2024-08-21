Business Standard
Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 21 August 2024
The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has approved the proposal to surrender the License granted to the Company, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for providing Portfolio Management Services.
Additionally, the Board deliberated on the commencement of services of Portfolio Management through the company's subsidiary, Share India Capital Services .
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

