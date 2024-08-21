Share India Securities board approves surrender of PMS license granted by SEBI

At meeting held on 21 August 2024

Additionally, the Board deliberated on the commencement of services of Portfolio Management through the company's subsidiary, Share India Capital Services .

The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has approved the proposal to surrender the License granted to the Company, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for providing Portfolio Management Services.