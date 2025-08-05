Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 2.13% to 11.71

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,716, a premium of 66.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,649.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to 24,649.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.13% to 11.71.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys and One 97 Communications were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon