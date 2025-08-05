Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Berger Paints India has reported 11.01% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.63 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 353.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.55% year on year to Rs 3,200.76 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses jumped 4.11% YoY to Rs 2,780.81 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,487.69 crore (down 5.71% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 217.36 crore (up 13.07% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 4.54 crore (down 4.54% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 422.77 crore, up by 9.27% from Rs 465.98 crore in Q1 FY25. The company reported exceptional item of Rs 36.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 was Rs at 528.4 crore, up 1.1% from Rs 522.4 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, This quarter saw steady month-on-month demand growth despite challenges from the early monsoon. We achieved value growth that outpaced other listed players and continued to gain market share. The volume-to-value gap narrowed to 3.6% from 7% last fiscal. Profitability improved both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, despite increased competition.

Strong growth was seen in our key segments: waterproofing, construction chemicals, and wood coatings. The industrial segment, led by Automotive, delivered solid revenue and profit gains.

Most subsidiaries and JVs, including Berger Jenson & Nicholson (Nepal) and Berger Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings, posted strong growth, while STP Limited and SBL Specialty Coatings showed flat performance. Domestic demand is improving steadily, though temporarily affected by weather. However, geopolitical volatility and tariff uncertainties remain risks ahead. Berger Paints will continue focusing on innovation and brand distinctiveness to navigate future challenges.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

The scrip rose 0.41% to close at Rs 572 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

