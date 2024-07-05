Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty below 24,300 level; HDFC Bank drops 4.22%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level. Financial services shares extended loss for the second day in a row.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 202.62 points or 0.26% 79,838.62. The Nifty 50 index shed 24.10 points or 0.09% to 24,278.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.76%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,161 shares rose and 1,643 shares fell. A total of 100 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.45% to 13.01. The Nifty 25 July 2024 futures were trading at 24,363, at a premium of 84.05 points as compared with the spot at 24,278.95.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 July 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 32 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 47.9 lakh contracts were seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Financial Services index fell 1.18% to 23,598.50. The index declined 1.39% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

More From This Section

Remedium Lifecare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Remedium Lifecare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

INR up marginally,, local equities choppy

INR up marginally,, local equities choppy

IRCON Intl edges higher after JV bags work order worth Rs 751 crore from RVNL

IRCON Intl edges higher after JV bags work order worth Rs 751 crore from RVNL

Raymond hits record high after board OKs to demerge real estate biz

Raymond hits record high after board OKs to demerge real estate biz

HDFC Bank (down 4.22%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 0.6%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.46%), LIC Housing Finance (down 0.25%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 0.16%), ICICI Bank (down 0.13%), Shriram Finance (down 0.07%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.03%) slipped.
On the other hand, REC (up 1.25%) ,State Bank of India (up 1.07%) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 1%) edged higher.
HDFC Bank declined 4.22%. The bank said that its gross advances aggregated to approximately Rs 24.87 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024, a growth of around 52.6% over Rs 16.30 lakh crore as of 30 June 2023.
Stocks in Spotlight :
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) surged 7.39% after it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to collaborate on upcoming projects in India and abroad.
RBL Bank fell 2.03%. The bank informed that its total deposits jumped 18.35% to Rs 101,351 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 85,636 crore recorded in 30 June 2023.
Raymond zoomed 14.19% to after the companys board approved the vertical demerger of its Real Estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary, Raymond Realty (RRL).
Kalyan Jewellers India shed 0.67%. The jewellery retailer said that its revenue jumped approximately 29% from India operations during Q1 FY25 as compared to Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off low, down 200 pts; Broader indices hit new peaks; Raymond zooms 17%

Thermax logo

Thermax's stock rises 5% after subsidiary gets work order worth Rs 513 cr

Keir Starmer

Starmer to be UK's new prime minister, Sunak concedes election defeat

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Next UK PM, Labour Party

LIVE: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after poll victory

Young Liu, CEO and Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Photo: Reuters

Padma Bhushan awardee Foxconn Chairman Young Liu to visit India this year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon