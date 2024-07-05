IDBI Bank reports 15% YoY growth in total business in Q1 FY25

IDBI Bank said that its total business jumped 15% to Rs 4,71,563 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,10,339 crore in Q1 FY24.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, banks total business grew by 1.13% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4,66,278 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,77,549 crore in Q1 FY25, up 13% year on year and on QoQ basis, total deposit shed marginally.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 1,94,014 crore (up 17% YoY and up 2.85% QoQ) while CASA deposit was at Rs 1,34,812 crore (up 5% YoY and down 3.72% QoQ).

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.

Banks standalone net profit jumped 44% to Rs 1,628 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with 1,133 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased 12.45%YoY to Rs 7,886 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Shares of IDBI Bank rose 0.68% to Rs 84.29 on the BSE.

