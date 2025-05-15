Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dow Slips while NASDAQ Climbs; Traders Eye Economic Data and Powell's Speech

Dow Slips while NASDAQ Climbs; Traders Eye Economic Data and Powell's Speech

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Stocks ended mixed as trade deal optimism clashed with economic uncertainty. Gold and pharma stocks fell while Asia rose and Europe declined.

The Dow slumped 89.37 points (0.21%) to finish at 42,051.06 while the NASDAQ rallied 136.72 points (0.72%) to close at 19,146.81 and the S&P 500 rose 6.03 points (0.10%) to end at 5,892.58.

Recent trade deals between the US, China and the U.K. have slightly eased worries about President Trump's trade policies. However, uncertainty still lingers over the market's future direction. Traders remain cautious, awaiting key U.S. economic data due Thursday, including retail sales and industrial output. Attention is also focused on an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

 

Major sectors show modest moves while gold stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8%. Pharmaceutical stocks were considerably weak as reflected by the 1.7% loss being posted by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index. Utilities, healthcare and oil producer stocks are also seeing notable weakness while computer hardware stocks are showing another strong move to the upside.

Asia-Pacific moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.3% while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9%. The major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.21% while Germany's DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slipped 0.47%.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. Currently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 4.49%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Shilpa Medicare gains after arm receives EIR from USFDA for unit-1 facility

Shilpa Medicare gains after arm receives EIR from USFDA for unit-1 facility

Eicher Motors gains after Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Eicher Motors gains after Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.88%

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.88%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon