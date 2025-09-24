Online auction of gifts received, proceeds to go for Namami Gange: PM Modi

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked citizens to take part in an auction of gifts he had received.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked citizens to take part in an auction of gifts he had received. The proceeds from the auction will go towards the Namami Gange project, PM Modi said.

Sharing an X post, the Prime Minister said, "Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Namami Gange. Do take part in the auction."

The e-auction for the mementos received by the Prime Minister began on September 17 at 10 am, marking PM Modi's birthday, and will close on October 2 at 5 pm.

 

As per the PM Memetos' website, the model of Ram Mandir in silver, Kamdhenu with calf, model of a cane ship, wooden charkha, and other items are part of the live auction.

The items for auction also include paintings such as the Kailasa Temple at Ellora, a G20 poster, and a framed Lord Buddha from Bihar, among others.

A user can visit pmmementos.gov.in, register an account and bid for the gifts in the auction.

PM Mementos is an Open Auction portal of the Government of India, which enables buyers to participate in the online auction for the items on display after due registration, the website stated.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Namami Gange Programme is an integrated conservation mission approved by the Central Government in June 2014 as a 'flagship programme' to achieve the twin objectives of pollution abatement, conservation, and rejuvenation of the national river Ganga with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

Its implementation is divided into entry-level activities, for immediate visible impact; medium-term activities, to be implemented within a 5-year timeframe; and long-term activities, to be implemented within a 10-year timeframe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

