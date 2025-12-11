Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Dixon Technologies India and Kaynes Technology India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,014, a premium of 115.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,898.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 140.55 points or 0.55% to 25,898.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.36% to 10.91.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), Dixon Technologies India and Kaynes Technology India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Sensex settles 427 pts higher; Nifty ends near 25,900 level; VIX slides 4.69%

MSME Ministry Launches Export Promotion Mission with Rs 25,060 Cr Outlay to Boost MSME Global Reach

IIFL Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

