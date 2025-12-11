Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSME Ministry Launches Export Promotion Mission with Rs 25,060 Cr Outlay to Boost MSME Global Reach

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is implementing International Cooperation Scheme to provide financial assistance to facilitate visits/participation of MSMEs in international exhibitions/fairs/buyer-seller meets and for organizing international conferences/seminar/workshops in India.

Under this scheme, financial support is also provided to the first-time Micro & Small exporters on Registration-cum-Membership Certification (RCMC) with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Export Insurance Premium and Testing & Quality Certification for exports. The scheme provides opportunities to MSMEs to continuously update themselves to meet the challenges emerging out of changes in technology, changes in demand, emergence of new market etc.

Further, the Government has approved Export Promotion Mission (EPM) on 12.11.2025, as a comprehensive framework to strengthen the overall export ecosystem. The Mission will provide a comprehensive, flexible, and digitally driven framework for export promotion, with a total outlay of Rs.25, 060 crore for FY 202526 to FY 203031. During the last five years, i.e. 2020-21 to 2024-25, 1361 MSMEs have benefited from the scheme.

 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

