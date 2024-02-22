Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX drops 4.58% as shares advanced.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,267, a premium of 49.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,217.45 in the cash market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 162.40 points or 0.74% to 22,217.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.58% to 15.20.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Taylormade Renewable to acquire majority stake in Reciclar Technologies &amp; Memtrix Technologies LLP

Bank of India announces appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Kanak Projects standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Kamarhatty Company standalone net profit rises 89.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon