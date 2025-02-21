Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 1.03% to 14.53.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,799.60, a premium of 3.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,795.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 117.25 points or 0.51% to 22,795.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.03% to 14.53.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

