Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty holds 23,000 level; media shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty holds 23,000 level; media shares rally for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in morning trade, mirroring the positive sentiment across global markets. The Nifty traded above 23,000 level. Media shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 419.28 points or 0.56% to 75,868.80. The Nifty 50 index jumped 129.75 points or 0.57% to 23,037.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,254 shares rose and 1,332 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media advanced 1.70% to 1,521.60. The index rallied 6.52% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa checks don't end at approval: What Indian travellers must know

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia replaces UAE as the top naphtha supplier to India in 2024-25

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 870 pts higher at 76,320; Nifty tests 23,200; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

TASMAC issue: HC directs ED not to proceed further against liquor retailer

Tips Music (up 5.21%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.8%), Saregama India (up 3.34%), Sun TV Network (up 1.45%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.11%), Den Networks (up 0.71%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.46%) and Dish TV India (up 0.16%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Paras Defence and Space Technologies jumped 5.08% after the company announced that it has received an order from Center for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS) valued at approximately Rs 142.31 crore.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis advanced 1.08% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis SAS, France, has received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance for its Saint-Beauzire site, France, from the National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market drift higher amid positive global cues; breadth strong

Market drift higher amid positive global cues; breadth strong

Freshtrop Fruits fixes record date for buyback of shares

Freshtrop Fruits fixes record date for buyback of shares

Positive global cues may boost domestic shares

Positive global cues may boost domestic shares

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 37.37% in the December 2023 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 37.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings of Everest Industries to 'A' with 'negative' outlook

Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings of Everest Industries to 'A' with 'negative' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon