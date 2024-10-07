Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty holds 25,000 level; IT shares advance

Nifty holds 25,000 level; IT shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 mark. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 146.11 points or 0.18% to 81,834.56. The Nifty 50 index added 8.90 points or 0.04% to 25,023.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 2.11%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 870 shares rose and 2,840 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

According to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, India's forex reserves were at $704.89 billion, having risen by $12.6 billion in the week through Sept. 27 in their biggest weekly increase since mid-July 2023.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were up by $10.4 billion to $616 billion.

More From This Section

CARE Ratings reaffirms 'A-' rating of RACL Geartech with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms 'A-' rating of RACL Geartech with 'stable' outlook

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 305.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujchem Distillers India standalone net profit rises 305.00% in the September 2024 quarter

IEX records 24% YoY growth in total volumes in Sep 2024

IEX records 24% YoY growth in total volumes in Sep 2024

Tata Steel records 5% YoY growth in Q2 steel production volumes; deliveries at 5.10 MT

Tata Steel records 5% YoY growth in Q2 steel production volumes; deliveries at 5.10 MT

Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

Gold reserves reported a surge of $2 billion to $65.7 billion. Meanwhile, SDRs for the week rose marginally by $8 million to stand at $18.547 billion. Reserve position in the IMF dipped by $71 million to $4.3 billion.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.68% to 42,197.65. The index rallied 1.04% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (up 2.32%), LTIMindtree (up 2.32%), Persistent Systems (up 2.11%), Coforge (up 1.31%), Infosys (up 0.9%), HCL Technologies (up 0.64%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.59%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.42%), Wipro (up 0.39%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.15%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Steel shed 0.90%. The companny said that in Q2 FY25, the crude steel production of India division stood at 5.27 million tons (up 5% YoY) and deliveries were 5.10 million tons (up 6% YoY).

Avantel jumped 6.31% after the company reported 42.44% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.07 crore in Q2 FY24. The companys revenue from operations jumped 42.5% YoY to Rs 77.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

Bandhan Bank added 0.45%. The company has reported 21.4% increase in loans & advances to Rs 1,30,652 crore for the three month period ended on 30 September 2024 from Rs 1,07,633 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,000; Auto, FMCG, Pharma lose

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi, Sajidha Mohamed

Maldives president Muizzu to meet PM Modi amid growing economic woes

apple, apple logo

Apple's next hardware launch event could be on October 28: What to expect

FC Barcelona

First-half hat trick for Lewandowski as Barcelona remain on top in LaLiga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon