Business Standard
Home / World News / US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

Harris said the Arkansas governor's views on family were outdated and discussed her own modern family

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris on Sunday rejected Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' suggestion. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday rejected Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' suggestion that the Democratic presidential candidate is not humble because she does not have biological children.
 
Harris said the Arkansas governor's views on family were outdated and discussed her own "modern family," which includes her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his two children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a town hall Sanders moderated for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Michigan in September, she said her kids keep her "humble," while Harris "doesn't have anything keeping her humble."
 
 
Harris responded to Sanders' comments on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Sunday, saying "I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble. Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life."
 
"And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up," Harris added.
 
Harris said family comes in many forms.
 

More From This Section

Samsung

Samsung set to report four-fold jump in profit, recovery pace slows in Q3

Pakistan, Pakistan protest, Protest

Explosion outside Karachi Airport kills 2 workers from China, injures 8

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens to impose 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico

Starlink

US lets Starlink provide direct-to-cell coverage for areas hit by hurricane

US flag, US, united states

US lawmakers visit Taiwan for bilateral talks as China tensions escalate

"We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both, and I consider it to be a real blessing," she said. "And I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband's ex-wife is a friend of mine."
 
The vice president also responded to Trump's running mate, JD Vance, having previously complained he didn't want the country run by "childless cat ladies."
 
"I just think it's mean and mean-spirited," Harris said.
 
Sanders' office and the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
 
Harris joined the podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, for a conversation focused on reproductive rights, sexual abuse and student loans.
 
The appearance was part of a broader media outreach effort by Harris as she seeks to boost her support in the final month before the Nov. 5 election against Trump.
 
The vice president's campaign, which has come under criticism over the amount of media interviews Harris has done so far, said she will appear on CBS' "60 Minutes," ABC's "The View," CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Howard Stern Show" this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris heading to North Carolina to survey Helene's aftermath

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Harris to shore up Arab American, union voters in Michigan

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US Presidential polls: Kamala Harris walking a tightrope few women survive

hurricane helene, hurricane, helene

Hurricane Helene brings climate change to forefront of US election campaign

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris surveys Hurricane havoc; gives meals, consoles families in Georgia

Topics : Kamala Harris US presidential election US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon