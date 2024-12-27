Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX tanked 5.68% to 13.24.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 24,000, a premium of 186.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,813.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 63.20 points or 0.27% to 23,813.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.68% to 13.24.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, and the State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

