Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing &Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 137.16 crore.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

