Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 04:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises to fully exit from JV, Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises to fully exit from JV, Adani Wilmar

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Adani Enterprises has announced that it has signed an agreement with Wilmar International to completely exit from the joint venture (JV), Adani Wilmar.

Shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) jumped 7.65% to Rs 2,593.45 while those of Adani Wilmar declined 0.17% to Rs 329.50 on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Commodities LLP (a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL) and Lence Pte. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wilmar International) have entered into an agreement on 30 December 2024, under which Lence will acquire all the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar (AWL) held by ACL as at the date of exercise of the call option or put option, as the case maybe, in respect of a maximum of 31.06% of the existing paid up equity share capital of AWL.

 

In addition, AEL will divest around 13% shares in Adani Wilmar to achieve compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements. Upon completion of these two transactions, AEL would completely exit its about 44% holding in Adani Wilmar. As on Friday, 27 December 2024, Adani Wilmar had market capitalization of Rs 42,785 crore (US$ 5.0 billion).

AEL will use the proceeds from the sale to turbocharge its investments in the core infrastructure platforms in energy & utility, transport & logistics and other adjacencies in primary industry. AEL added that it will continue to invest in infrastructure sectors which will further strengthen its position as Indias largest listed incubator of platforms playing the key macro themes underpinning Indias growth story.

Accordingly, the company has also executed the agreement and the directors nominated by ACL, i.e., Pranav V. Adani and Dr. Malay Mahadevia, shall resign from the board of directors of Adani Wilmar.

Also Read

rbi reserve bank of india

LIVE news: Economy exhibiting resilience; GDP to grow at 6.6% in 2024-25, RBI report says

JUNO

China digs 2,000 ft to find 'ghost particles': Why it's important

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Choosing a financial advisor: Look for experience of multiple market cycles

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Reliance seeks premium of at least $3.5 per barrel for oil from KG block

Jimmy Carter

The time when 'carpenter' Carter helped build 100 houses near Lonavala

Adani Wilmar is a provider of Edible Oil, Vanaspati, and Specialty Fats. The company offers soyabean oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, and coconut oil, as well as vegetable ghee. The company is one of the largest FMCG companies in India.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Power Finance Corporation incorporates WoS - 'Fatehgarh II And Barmer I PS Transmission'

Power Finance Corporation incorporates WoS - 'Fatehgarh II And Barmer I PS Transmission'

Aurionpro secures order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Aurionpro secures order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon