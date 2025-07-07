Monday, July 07, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

India VIX rose 1.98% to 12.56.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,541.10, a premium of 79.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,461.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 0.30 points or 0.0% to 25,461.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.98% to 12.56.

Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Godrej Consumer Products were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 25,450; media shares tumble

Nifty ends above 25,450; media shares tumble

Benchmarks end flat amid US-India trade deal buzz

Benchmarks end flat amid US-India trade deal buzz

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.68%

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

Sensex drops marginally, Nifty trades near 25,450; VIX jumps 1.72%

Market trade near flat line; FMCG shares jump

Market trade near flat line; FMCG shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon