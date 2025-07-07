Monday, July 07, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.68%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.68%

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.68% at 55652.85 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 6.33%, Dabur India Ltd rose 3.56% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 3.04%. The Nifty FMCG index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 4.68% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.03% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.00% to close at 25461.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 83442.5 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

