Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

SBI, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,170.50, a premium of 59.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,111.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 100.60 points or 0.40% to 25,111.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 11.24.

State Bank of India (SBI), Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks end with moderate losses; Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd up more than 1%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd moves up for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

