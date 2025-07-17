Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Heritage Foods slumps as Q1 PAT tanks 31% YoY to Rs 41 crore

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Heritage Foods tumbled 4.19% to Rs 458.40 after its consolidated net profit slipped 30.60% to Rs 40.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 58.42 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.08% year on year to Rs 1,136.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 54.94 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down of 29.95% as against Rs 77.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 13.23% YoY to Rs 1,085.8 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 958.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 807.25 crore (up 9.86% YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 84.16 crore (up 11.79% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from dairy was at Rs 1,118.8 crore (up 9.75% YoY), feed revenue was at Rs 53.25 crore (up 26.21% YoY), and revenue from renewable energy stood at Rs 2.88 crore (up 20.50% YoY) during the quarter.

Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

