Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5019, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 9.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5019, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.9, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46845 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5029.4, up 0.18% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 9.53% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India Ltd moves up for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd moves up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India rises for fifth straight session

State Bank of India rises for fifth straight session

Board of Navkar Corporation approves shifting of corporate office

Board of Navkar Corporation approves shifting of corporate office

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Benchmarks end with moderate losses; Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

Benchmarks end with moderate losses; Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon