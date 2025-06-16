Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Tata Motors, SBI and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,998, a premium of 51.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,946.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 227.90 points or 0.92% to 24,946.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 14.84.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

 

