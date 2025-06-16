Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Nucleus Software has announced the appointment of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Aabhinna will lead the global marketing vision, spearhead digital brand transformation, and drive deeper stakeholder engagement across geographies.

With over 18 years of multi-sector leadership experience, Aabhinna has been instrumental in building and scaling customer-centric brands across fintech, media, and consumer-tech industries. He has previously held senior roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and Star & Zee Networks, where he led impactful marketing strategies aligned with business growth and innovation.

An alumnus of MICA (Gold Medalist) and NIT Raipur, Aabhinna has further sharpened his leadership through executive programs at ISB (Customer Experience) and Reforge (Product & Analytics).

 

Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said: We are delighted to welcome Aabhinna to Nucleus Softwares leadership team.

Also Read

Blood test

This new blood test could spot cancer up to 3 years before symptoms

PremiumAshok Leyland, commercial vehicle

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Early monsoon dampens fuel demand growth in June; diesel dips 4.8%

His deep expertise in modern marketing, combined with a strong understanding of technology, makes him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth.

Aabhinnas vision of AI-powered storytelling and purpose-led brand building aligns with our mission to deliver value with trust and innovation.

Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 1178 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon