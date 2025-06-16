Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Nucleus Software has announced the appointment of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).
Aabhinna will lead the global marketing vision, spearhead digital brand transformation, and drive deeper stakeholder engagement across geographies.
With over 18 years of multi-sector leadership experience, Aabhinna has been instrumental in building and scaling customer-centric brands across fintech, media, and consumer-tech industries. He has previously held senior roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and Star & Zee Networks, where he led impactful marketing strategies aligned with business growth and innovation.
An alumnus of MICA (Gold Medalist) and NIT Raipur, Aabhinna has further sharpened his leadership through executive programs at ISB (Customer Experience) and Reforge (Product & Analytics).
Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said: We are delighted to welcome Aabhinna to Nucleus Softwares leadership team.
His deep expertise in modern marketing, combined with a strong understanding of technology, makes him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth.
Aabhinnas vision of AI-powered storytelling and purpose-led brand building aligns with our mission to deliver value with trust and innovation.
Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.
The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 1178 on the BSE.
