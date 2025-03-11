Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: BEL, Anupam Rasayan India, Aditya Birla Capital, Syngene Intl, NTPC

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hindustan Copper, Manappuran Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received orders worth Rs 843 crore, including RF seekers and vessel and air traffic management systems. Total orders received in financial year 2024-25 now stand at Rs 14,567 crore.

Anupam Rasayan India signed a 10-year letter of intent valued at $106 million with a south Korean multinational to deliver advanced chemical solutions and expand global presence.

Aditya Birla Capital to invest Rs 300.42 crore in subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance via rights issue to fund growth and improve leverage ratio.

 

Premier Explosives signed a joint venture and shareholders agreement with Global Munition, a subsidiary of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime to manufacture defence and aerospace products.

NTPC, NTPC Green Energy, signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Govt. of Chhattisgarh. The agreements include Nuclear, Pump Hydro and Renewable projects based on Solar/Wind/Hybrid sources in the state.

Syngene International acquired its first biologics site in the USA fitted with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

