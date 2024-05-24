Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX rose 1.54% to 21.71.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 10.55 points or 0.05% to 22,957.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.54% to 21.71.

Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 23,015.40, a premium of 58.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,957.10 in the cash market.