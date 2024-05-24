Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK Pound Bounces Back Above $1.27 Mark

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
UK pound bounced back above $1.27 mark after pulling below the level in the previous session. A small pullback in dollar index is seen benefiting the British currency despite weak domestic economic data. The ONS showed that monthly Retail Sales declined at a faster pace of 2.3%. Investors forecasted the economic data to have declined by 0.4% from the prior reading of -0.2%, revised negative from a stagnant performance. Annual Retail Sales contracted by 2.7% after expanding at a pace of 0.4% in March, downwardly revised from 0.8%. However, greenback staying firm amid reduced expectations of a near term rate cut will continue weighing on the pair. The counter was still quoting around a two month high at $1.2711, up 0.17% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon