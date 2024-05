On 24 May 2024

The Board of Hindalco Industries has approved an acquisition of fabrication facility of Home Build Tech India (HBT), by way of entering into a binding MoU. The acquisition shall be effectuated through a Special Purpose Vehicle [to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company], as a part of the transaction. The cost of acquisition is Rs 34 crore.