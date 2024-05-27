Business Standard
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX spurts 6.82% to 23.19.
The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 23,001.10, a premium of 68.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,932.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 24.65 points or 0.11% to 22,932.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.82% to 23.19.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.
