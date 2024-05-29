Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,731, a premium of 26.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,704.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 183.45 points or 0.80% to 22,704.70.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.08% to 24.18.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon