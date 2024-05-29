A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 29.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 60.43 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 69.53% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.65% to Rs 206.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of A-1 Acid declined 29.91% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.