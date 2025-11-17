Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,061.90, a premium of 48.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,013.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 103.40 points or 0.40% to 26,013.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.25% to 11.79.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

