Nifty November futures trade at premium

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,061.90, a premium of 48.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,013.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 103.40 points or 0.40% to 26,013.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.25% to 11.79.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.
