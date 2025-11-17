Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

LTIMindtree announced its selection as a strategic partner by Convatec, a leading global medical products and technologies company, for the implementation of SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA.

As part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will support Convatec to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA across its Convatec's business operations. LTIMindtree will refresh Convatec's SAP S/4HANA landscape, streamline business processes, and enable intelligent, AI powered digital operations. The deployment will support Convatec's goals for process standardisation and operational efficiency, forming the foundation for its next phase of strategic technology transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon