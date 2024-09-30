Nifty October futures trade at premium

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 6.89% to 12.79.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,990, a premium of 179.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,810.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 368.10 points or 1.41% to 25,810.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.89% to 12.79.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

