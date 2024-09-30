Pound speculators net long positions rise

Large currency speculators turned around and increased net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 86992 contracts in the data reported through September 24, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 24013 net contracts.
