Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,193, a premium of 178.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,014.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 235.50 points or 0.93% to 25,014.60.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.27% to 14.13.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content