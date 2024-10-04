Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank's total advances jump 19% YoY in Q2 FY25

UCO Bank's total advances jump 19% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

UCO Bank reported 18.56% rise in total advances to Rs 1.98 lakh crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 lakh crore recorded as on 30 September 2023.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 2.59% in Q1 FY25 from Rs 1.93 lakh crore as on 30 June 2024.

During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 4.74 lakh crore (up 13.67% YoY and 2.82% QoQ) while total deposit was at Rs 2.76 lakh crore (up 10.84% YoY and 2.99% QoQ).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Domestic advances jumped 21.68% to Rs 1.74 lakh crore as on 30 September 2024 from Rs 1.43 lakh crore as on 30 September 2023 and rose 4.19% from Rs 1.67 lakh crore as on 30 June 2024.

 

Domestic deposits were at Rs 2.64 lakh crore, indicating 8.20% YoY growth and 3.53% QoQ increase.

The domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits reached Rs 1 lakh crore, growing by 7.53% YoY and 2.04% QoQ.

Domestic CASA ratio stood at 38.24% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 38.28% as of 30 September 2023 and 38.62% as on 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.09 lakh tonnes in Q2

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.09 lakh tonnes in Q2

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

DMart revenue jumps 14% YoY in Q2 FY25

Benchmarks end with major cuts; media shares slide; VIX jumps 7.27%

Benchmarks end with major cuts; media shares slide; VIX jumps 7.27%

Japan's Nikkei edge up 0.22%

Japan's Nikkei edge up 0.22%

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets

Credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 71.99% as on 30 September 2024 as against 67.25% as of 30 September 2023 and 72.07% as on 30 June 2024.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing wide range of banking and financial services including retail banking, corporate banking and treasury operations.

The private lenders standalone net profit zoomed 146.5% to Rs 550.96 crore in Q1 FY25 as against to Rs 223.48 crore reported in Q1 FY24. The total income grew 17.1% YoY to Rs 6,859.42 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.49% to Rs 46.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBI

BofA expects India's forex reserves to reach $745 billion in March 2026

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend SCO summit

service industry, IT services

Demand slowdown pulls down services PMI to 10-month low in September

haryana elections 2024

Haryana polls 2024: Uchana, Julana, Ladwa, and Hisar among key contests

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this week: From The GOAT to CTRL; Top movies, shows to watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon