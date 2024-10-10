Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX dropped 4.65% to 13.47.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,126.20, a premium of 127.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,998.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 16.50 points or 0.07% to 24,998.45.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.65% to 13.47.

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

PremiumMMT travel report

Travel tip: Use prepaid forex card when abroad, avoid currency fluctuations

Amazon

Amazon India faces backlash: How one man keeps winning contests for 10 yrs

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Modi, Narendra Modi

India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon