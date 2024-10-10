Business Standard
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg (USRLD: Invega Extended-Release Tablets, 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg, and 9 mg).

Paliperidone extended-release tablets are indicated for the acute and maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as monotherapy and acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and/or antidepressants. Paliperidone extended-release tablets will be produced at the Group's manufacturing site at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Paliperidone extended-release tablets had annual sales of USD XXX 47.1 in the United States (IQVIA MAT July 2024).

 

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

