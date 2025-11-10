Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty October futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slumped 2.05% to 12.30.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,696.90, a premium of 122.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,574.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index advanced 82.05 points or 0.32% to 25,574.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.05% to 12.30.

Trent, Infosys and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

