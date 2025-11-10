Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Safari Industries (India) jumped 4.36% to Rs 2,140 after the company reported a 58.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 29.66 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 16.54% YoY to Rs 533.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.03% and 1.08% rose in revenue.
Total expenses increased 12.21% to Rs 479.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 176.95 crore (up 19.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 35.47 crore (up 17.52% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.13 crore in Q2 FY26, up 58.90% from Rs 37.84 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 31.53% to Rs 97.43 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue to Rs 1,061.38 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY 2025-26. The said dividend will be paid on or before 6 December 2025.
Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.
