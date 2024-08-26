Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 25,000 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty scale above 25,000 level; IT shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with substantial gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 601.63 points or 0.74% to 81,687.84. The Nifty 50 index advanced 179.65 points or 0.72% to 25,002.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.40%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,207 shares rose and 1,546 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias forex reserves jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion during the week ended August 16, according to the latest RBI data.
In the previous week, the forex kitty had dropped by $4.8 billion to $670.119 billion. On August 2, the overall reserves hit an all-time high of $674.919 billion.

More From This Section

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

GIFT Nifty points to lower opening

Gillette India jumps 17% in eight days

Gillette India jumps 17% in eight days

Voltas hits record high, spurts 12% in six days

Voltas hits record high, spurts 12% in six days

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.609 billion to $591.569 billion, the RBI data showed.
Gold reserves increased by $865 million to $60.104 billion during the week ended August 16. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.341 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was up by $12 million to $4.65 billion during the week, said the RBI.
New Listing:
Shares of Interarch Building Products were currently trading at Rs 1,241.60 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 36.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 900.
The scrip was listed at Rs 1,291.20, exhibiting a premium of 43.47% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,316 and a low of 1214.45. On the BSE, over 4.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index gained 1.64% to 41,763.95. The index fell 1.16% in past three consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 3.23%), Mphasis (up 2.31%), Wipro (up 2.06%), Coforge (up 1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.62%), LTIMindtree (up 1.51%), Infosys (up 1.18%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.1%), HCL Technologies (up 1.06%) and L&T Technology Services (up 0.89%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KEC International jumped 3.52% after the company said that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,079 crore in transmission & distribution (T&D) and cables businesses.
Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.57%. The company has signed a license agreement under its upscale brand, Aurika Hotels & Resorts, with Aurika, Surat in Gujarat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov

Yet to see accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov: Kremlin

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin

driving test

Noida police fines driver Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet - in a car

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon