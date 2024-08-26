Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India jumps 17% in eight days

Gillette India jumps 17% in eight days

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Gillette India rallied 6.17% to Rs 8,980, extending gains for the eighth consecutive trading session.
Shares of the Gillette India jumped 16.81% in eight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 7,687.60 on 13 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 9,049.75 today. The counter has soared 67.28% from its 52-week low of Rs 5,410 hit on 25 August 2023.
On the BSE, 7,831 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1,423 shares in the past two weeks.
The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 15.21% as against Sensex's 0.51% increase.
The scrip had outperformed the market in past three months, jumping 30.64% as against 8.4% rise in Sensex.

More From This Section

Voltas hits record high, spurts 12% in six days

Voltas hits record high, spurts 12% in six days

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

MIC Electronics bags LoA from Northern Railway Zone

MIC Electronics bags LoA from Northern Railway Zone

The counter had also outperformed the market in past one year, soaring 65% as against Sensex's 25.98% surge.
On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 77.615. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50 day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 7,714, 7,268.21 and 6,866.72, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.
Meanwhile, the board of Gillette India will consider Q4 results on 28 August 2024.
Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.
Gillette India reported 3.5% decline in net profit to Rs 99.09 crore in the third quarter ended 31 march 2024 as against Rs 102.70 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 10% year on year to Rs 680.74 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin

driving test

Noida police fines driver Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet - in a car

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon