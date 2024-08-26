Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
One 97 Communications Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024.
One 97 Communications Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PG Electroplast Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 522.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 5.67% to Rs 523.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd lost 5.49% to Rs 1114. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66926 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 32.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd dropped 4.47% to Rs 316.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin

driving test

Noida police fines driver Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet - in a car

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon