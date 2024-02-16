Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

At 10:33 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 361.12 points or 0.50% to 72,411.50. The Nifty 50 index added 112 points or 0.51% to 22,022.75.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.89%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,355 shares rose and 1,203 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions were currently trading at Rs 1,197.50 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.81% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,258.
The scrip was listed at Rs 1,245, exhibiting a discount of 1.03% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,258 and a low of 1,186. On the BSE, over 0.67 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index increased 2.31% to 11,908.60. The index advanced 5.96% in three trading sessions.
Oil India (up 14.28%), Aegis Logistics (up 8.83%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 5.47%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 4.48%), Petronet LNG (up 3.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 3.76%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 3.24%), Gujarat Gas (up 3.23%), GAIL (India) (up 3.01%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.78%) slipped.
On the other hand, Sanofi India (up 1.61%) ,Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.4%) and Pfizer (up 1.15%) edged higher.
