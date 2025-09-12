Friday, September 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approves exercise of call option for NCDs

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

At board meeting held on 12 September 2025

The Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at its meeting held on 12 September 2025 has fixed the record date of 20 October 2025 for call option for redemption of 12,000 rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, non cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1200 crore to be exercised on 06 November 2025.

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

PVP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Indices trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens higher

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

