Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea and Infosys were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,426.70 a premium of 99.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,327.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,423.60

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.83% to 9.97.

Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market snaps three-day winning streak; consumer durable stocks tumble

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Output in India projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, subject to higher than average tariffs: BIS

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

