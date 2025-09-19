Friday, September 19, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Output in India projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, subject to higher than average tariffs: BIS

Output in India projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, subject to higher than average tariffs: BIS



Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

In India, subject to higher than average tariffs, output is projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, according to the Bank of International settlements. BIS used a multi-sector global trade model to form an initial quantitative assessment of the impacts of tariffs on output and inflation. The models projections also indicate that the effects will be felt strongly in the United States. Relative to a counterfactual with unchanged tariffs, the model suggests a significant drop in output and rise in the price level in the United States.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

