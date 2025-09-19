Friday, September 19, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle range to be sold on Flipkart from 22 September 2025

Royal Enfield today announced its partnership with Flipkart - India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. The partnership offers customers with flexible payment options that will make their purchase of a Royal Enfield motorcycle more convenient and accessible.

For the first time, Royal Enfield's entire 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform, bringing its purpose-built, iconic motorcycles much closer to customers with just a click. Royal Enfield's 350cc range - the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart, starting 22 September 2025, in five cities - Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.

 

Customers opting to purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from 22 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon