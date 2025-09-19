Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle range to be sold on Flipkart from 22 September 2025
Royal Enfield today announced its partnership with Flipkart - India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. The partnership offers customers with flexible payment options that will make their purchase of a Royal Enfield motorcycle more convenient and accessible.
For the first time, Royal Enfield's entire 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform, bringing its purpose-built, iconic motorcycles much closer to customers with just a click. Royal Enfield's 350cc range - the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart, starting 22 September 2025, in five cities - Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.
Customers opting to purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from 22 September 2025.
