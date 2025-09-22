Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 5.91% to 10.56.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,276, a premium of 73.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,202.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 124.70 points or 0.49% to 25,202.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.91% to 10.56.

Infosys, Adani Green Energy and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

